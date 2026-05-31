FIFA World Cup 2026: Luis Suarez Not Included In Uruguay's 26-Man Squad By Marcelo Bielsa

Uruguay legend Luis Suarez has not been included in their 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Head coach Marcelo Bielsa announced the squad on May 31 with Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo and Manuel Ugarte included.

Suarez, a striker, has been one of Uruguay's all-time greats scoring 69 goals in 143 matches. The former Barcelona player is his country's leading goalscorer and second in the appearance charts.

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While Suarez announced he would retire after a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Paraguay on Sept. 6, 2024, in Montevideo, it will be the first time since the 2010 World Cup that the former two-time champions won't have his services in world football's biggest tournament.

He made his senior debut in February 2007 against Colombia. Suarez scored seven goals in FIFA World Cups. He currently plays for MLS side Inter Miami.

In the World Cup, Uruguay are in Group H with UEFA European Champions Spain, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. They start off against Saudi Arabia on June 15 in Miami Stadium. Then they face Cape Verde on June 21 again in Miami Stadium before closing the group against Spain on June 26 in Guadalajara Stadium.

Uruguay Squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet, Fernando Muslera and Santiago Mele.

Defenders: Guillermo Varela, Ronald Araujo, Jose; Maria Gimenez, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Joaquin Piquerez, Matias Vina.

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolas de la Cruz, Rodrigo Zalazar, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo, Brian Rodriguez.

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas and Darwin Nunez.

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