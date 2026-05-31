Domestic Air Traffic Falls Nearly 4% To 1.38 Crore In April

Domestic air traffic declined 4.2% to little over 1.38 crore in April compared to March amid multiple headwinds, including relatively softer travel demand.

The latest data from aviation watchdog DGCA showed that carriers flew more than 1.38 crore passengers in April, 3.47% lower than over 1.43 crore passengers carried in April last year.

The decline is 4.2% compared to the traffic of 1.44 crore passengers recorded in March.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January - April 2026 were 575.49 lakhs as against 575.13 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 0.06 per cent and monthly growth of -3.47%," DGCA said in its report for the month of April.

Airlines have been facing multiple headwinds, including rising operational costs due to higher fuel prices and relatively slower demand.

ALSO READ: 'Customers Did Not Deserve That': IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia Says December Disruptions Caused Issues Financially

Amid the challenging scenario, carriers have also temporarily trimmed their network.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showed that IndiGo's market share rose to 65% in April from 63.3% in March while that of Air India Group fell to 24.7% from 26.2%.

The market share of Akasa Air inched up to 5.8% last from 5.4% in March and that of SpiceJet declined to 3.4% from 3.8% during the same period.

In April, state-owned Alliance Air's share shrunk to 0.3% from 0.6% in March.

A total of 3,266 passenger-related complaints were received by scheduled domestic airlines in April and the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month stood at 2.36, as per DGCA.

In terms of On-Time Performance (OTP) in April, IndiGo topped the list at 88.5%, followed by Air India Group (82.4%), Akasa Air (81.4%), Alliance Air (71.2%) and SpiceJet (31.2%).

OTP is computed for ten major airports -- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cochin, Guwahati and Lucknow.

Last month, around 1.12% of the flights were delayed by more than two hours.

ALSO READ: US To Shut Down Iranian Airlines' Access To Landing Spots, Refueling And Ticket Sales: Scott Bessent

According to DGCA data, over 1.35 lakh passengers were affected by flight delays and airlines shelled out little over Rs 2.41 crore towards facilitation whereas 77,065 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations and in this regard, carriers paid Rs 2.04 crore towards compensation and facilities.

A total of 641 passengers were denied boarding and the airlines shelled out Rs 57.65 lakh for compensation and facilities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.