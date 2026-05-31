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PM Modi To Inaugurate Airport In Daman, Launch Rs 18,000 Crore Projects In Surat On June 5

PM will also inaugurate the Marwad Government Hospital located near the airport.

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PM Modi To Inaugurate Airport In Daman, Launch Rs 18,000 Crore Projects In Surat On June 5
Modi will arrive in Surat, where he will visit an industrial facility in Hazira area at around 2.45 pm, Surat Collector Tejas Parmar said.
(Photo: NDTV via agencies)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects costing Rs 18,000 crore in Surat in Gujarat and an airport in the Union Territory of Daman on June 5, officials said on Sunday.

Modi will arrive in Surat, where he will visit an industrial facility in Hazira area at around 2.45 pm, Surat Collector Tejas Parmar said.

"Thereafter, he will attend a public function at the indoor stadium in Surat to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects costing Rs 18,000 crore," Parmar added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Urges Hydration Amid Heatwave, Hails Desi Drinks, Mangoes

Other officials said the PM will subsequently travel to Daman, where he is slated to inaugurate a civilian airport located adjacent to the Indian Coast Guard airstrip. He will also inaugurate the Marwad Government Hospital located near the airport, they added.

Modi will then proceed to Swami Vivekananda Ground to address a public gathering. During the event, he will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects in the Union Territory, officials said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Personally Monitoring, Cannot Disappoint Students: Centre To SC On NEET Paper Leak Case

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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