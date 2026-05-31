Titagarh Rail Q4 Results: Company Swings Into Profit Even As Revenue Dips 13%; Dividend Declared

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 54 crore for the March 2026 quarter, rebounding from a net loss of Rs 122.39 crore in the year-ago period, according to the financial results declared on Sunday.

The railway wagon manufacturer's revenue from operations slipped 13% year-on-year to Rs 875 crore, compared to Rs 1,006 crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA, or the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, slipped 4.4% to Rs 97.2 crore, as against Rs 102 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal..

Titagarh Rail Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Net Profit: Rs 54 crore vs loss of Rs 122.39 crore.

Revenue: Down 13% at Rs 875 crore vs Rs 1,006 crore.

EBITDA: Down 4.4% at Rs 97.2 crore vs Rs 102 crore.

Margin: Improved to 11.1% vs 10.1%

Exceptional Item: The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 158 crore in Q4 FY25.

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Notably, the company's year-ago quarter results were dampened by a one-time loss of Rs 158 crore. This is the reason why Titagarh Rail had slipped into net loss in the January-March 2025 period.

Apart from declaring the Q4FY26 results on Sunday, Titagarh Rail's board also declared a dividend of Re 1 per equity share. The record date, to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout, will be informed later, the company said in an exchange filing.

Notably, Titagarh Rail's stock closed 2.47% lower at Rs 826.25 apiece on the NSE on Friday, as compared to a 1.5% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has slipped 81.6% over the past 12 months, and 55.5% in 2026 so far.

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