'Customers Did Not Deserve That': IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia Says December Disruptions Caused Issues Financially

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia during the post results concall on Friday said the past year has been particularly challenging for the Indian aviation industry, citing external disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and rising fuel costs as key pressures that impacted operations and financial performance.

He specifically referred to the operational disruptions in December, acknowledging their financial impact on the airline. “The December disruptions caused issues financially. Our customers did not deserve to go through that,” Bhatia said, expressing regret over the inconvenience faced by passengers during the period.

Bhatia noted that the airline has been operating in a volatile environment shaped by multiple external shocks. From March onwards, escalating tensions in the Middle East added further pressure on the industry, particularly through higher jet fuel prices and network disruptions.

He said these factors combined have created a difficult operating backdrop for airlines, requiring continuous adaptation and disciplined execution of strategy.

Leadership Changes At IndiGo

The airline also announced key changes in its leadership structure. The board has appointed Willie Walsh as the new Chief Executive Officer, who is expected to join the company in early August.

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In addition, Aloke Singh has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer, as part of efforts to strengthen long-term strategic planning and organisational focus.

No Annual Guidance Amid Volatility

Bhatia stated that the prevailing external environment remains highly uncertain, and as a result, the airline will not be providing annual financial guidance. He emphasised that IndiGo will continue to focus on disciplined execution rather than forward projections.

The airline confirmed that it is fully prepared for the implementation of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, which are expected to impact crew scheduling and operational planning across the sector.

Despite near-term challenges, management reiterated its commitment to maintaining operational resilience while navigating fuel price volatility, geopolitical risks, and evolving regulatory requirements in the aviation industry.

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