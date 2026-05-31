'RCB Will Lose If He Bowls Three Overs': Srikkanth's Blunt Warning Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final Vs GT

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to leave West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd out of their playing XI for the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth expressed concerns over Shepherd's bowling performances this season, claiming that the all-rounder could prove costly in a high-pressure final. Shepherd has picked up seven wickets in the tournament but has conceded runs at an economy rate exceeding 12 runs per over.

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"The only way RCB can lose is if Romario Shepherd bowls three overs. If he bowls three overs, RCB are gone. Shepherd shouldn't bowl and should not be in the XI at all," Srikkanth said.

The former India opener also backed Venkatesh Iyer to retain his place in the side even if Phil Salt is declared fit for the summit clash.

"There is no news about Phil Salt yet, so they shouldn't make any changes now even if he's fit because Venkatesh Iyer is doing well," Srikkanth added.

Turning his attention to Gujarat Titans, Srikkanth identified the partnership between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal as the key threat that GT must neutralise if they are to lift the title.

"If Gujarat Titans are to win, they must break the Virat Kohli-Devdutt Padikkal partnership. RCB almost always wins when Kohli contributes, but his partnership with Padikkal has been crucial. They struggle only when one of them falls early and they fail to build a substantial stand," he said.

Srikkanth further stressed that Gujarat's bowlers must strike early and remove RCB's top-order pillars.

"GT's only hope is to dismiss Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar early. If any two of those three batters get going, RCB will be favourites. Gujarat need to get at least two of them out quickly to stand a chance," he said.

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He also highlighted the importance of experienced pacers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj delivering with the ball.

"Rabada and Siraj will have to bowl well in tandem for Gujarat Titans to win the final," Srikkanth concluded.

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