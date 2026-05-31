World's Top Wealth Hub: Hong Kong Dethrones Switzerland As Global Offshore Capital Moves East

In a significant reshaping of the global financial landscape, Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the world's leading cross-border wealth centre, highlighting the growing shift of capital, investment activity and wealth management towards Asia.

The finding comes from the latest Global Wealth Report 2026 released by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). According to the report, wealth booked in Hong Kong grew 10.7 per cent in 2025 to reach $2.9 trillion, driven by strong inflows from mainland China, a rebound in IPO activity and gains in equity markets.

The development marks the first time Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland, long regarded as the world's premier destination for offshore wealth.

ALSO READ : Iran Reasserts Control Over Strait Of Hormuz, Warns Ships To Follow Designated Routes: Report

The report highlights a broader transformation in the global wealth landscape, with financial assets increasingly concentrated in a few interconnected financial centres.

Global cross-border wealth rose 8.4% last year to $15.7 trillion, while total financial wealth worldwide climbed 10.7% to $333 trillion despite geopolitical tensions, trade disputes and economic uncertainty.

BCG noted that two distinct wealth networks are emerging globally.

One is centred around Hong Kong and Singapore, serving investors from China, India and Southeast Asia, while the other revolves around Switzerland, the United States and the United Kingdom, catering to wealth from Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

Emerging economies are expected to play a key role in future wealth creation.

India, Brazil and Mexico are projected to add nearly $7 trillion in financial wealth by 2030, with the number of affluent individuals continuing to rise rapidly.

The report estimates that more than one million new millionaires could emerge across these markets by the end of the decade.

The study also points to artificial intelligence as a major disruptor in wealth management, with AI-driven firms expected to gain significant productivity and revenue advantages.

ALSO READ : Iran Says It Shot Down US MQ-1 Drone Over Territorial Waters

As wealth creation accelerates across Asia and emerging markets, the global financial centre of gravity appears to be steadily shifting eastward.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.