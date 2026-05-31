IPL 2026 Final: Kagiso Rabada Wins Purple Cap After Overtaking Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kagiso Rabada has won the coveted Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler entered the IPL 2026 final with 28 wickets from 16 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in with 26 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar got 2 for 29 for RCB during GT's innings. He took the wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Jason Holder. He was briefly leading the charts on runs conceded, but Rabada struck during RCB's innings dismissing Devdutt Padikkal for 1 run. This took his tally to 29 wickets from 17 matches.

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The South African speedster has had a phenomenal campaign which has led Gujarat into the final. While GT only scored 155/8 in their innings, Rabada and the team can be proud of the overall campaign.

GT also had their openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in the running for the Orange Cap. They got 732 and 722 runs respectively. But they lost the race to 15-year-old teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who accumulated a staggering 776 runs in 16 matches.

The teenage batting sensation boasted an astonishing strike rate of 237.3 and a resounding average of 48.5 in IPL 2026. Virat Kohli had 600 runs before the IPL 2026 final, but RCB only need 156 to win the final. This ruled out Kohli's hypothetical chances of overtaking Sooryavanshi's tally.

His performances included multiple match-winning knocks and helped Rajasthan Royals reach the playoffs before their elimination in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

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