Mumbai Real Estate Market Sees Record-Breaking May; Registrations Surge To 14-Year High

Mumbai's real estate market posted its strongest May performance in more than a decade, with property registrations touching a 14-year high, underscoring sustained demand in the country's most expensive housing market.

According to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR), analysed by Knight Frank India, 12,315 properties were registered within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in May 2026.

The figure marks a 7% increase from the 11,565 registrations recorded in May 2025.

Knight Frank India said the latest numbers represent the highest volume of registrations for the month of May in the past 14 years, surpassing the previous record set in May last year and highlighting the continued strength of Mumbai's residential market.

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The registrations generated more than Rs 1,051 crore in stamp duty collections for the state government. However, despite the increase in transaction volumes, stamp duty revenue declined marginally by 1% year-on-year.

Knight Frank attributed the dip to a change in the mix of property transactions. On a month-on-month basis, activity moderated from April levels, with registrations falling 14% and stamp duty collections declining 9%.

"Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"The sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city's housing market," he added.

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Baijal further noted that while stamp duty collections showed mild moderation, suggesting a normalisation in transaction values, overall market fundamentals remained robust, supported by stable demand, improving affordability dynamics and a continued preference for homeownership.

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