Tiffany Trump Visits Jaisalmer's Sonar Fort, Explores City

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, visited the historic Sonar Fort in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday evening as part of her trip to the desert city with her husband Michael Boulos, officials said.

The couple arrived earlier in the day at Jaisalmer Civil Airport from Delhi on a special aircraft amid tight security arrangements. They were received by District Collector Anupama Jorwal and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare.

In the evening, the couple reached the iconic Sonar Fort, where they toured the fort premises in a golf cart. The VVIP guests visited the fort museum and were introduced to the rich art, culture and history of the region.

Local heritage expert Vijay Ballani briefed them about the historical significance, architecture and cultural legacy of the fort during the visit, officials said.

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Strict security arrangements were in place throughout the visit, and media access was restricted inside the fort premise.

Special arrangements have been made for their stay at a luxury hotel on Sam Road, with multi-layered security deployed across the city. Personnel from local police, Indian security agencies and the US Secret Service are part of the security detail.

During their stay, the couple is also scheduled to visit other famous tourist attractions, including Patwon Ki Haveli and Gadisar Lake.

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After an overnight stay in Jaisalmer, they are expected to return to Delhi on Monday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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