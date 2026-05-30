Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Visits Akshardham Temple, Taj Mahal During India Trip

US President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos, and a group of close friends, visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple during a private tour of India's national capital.

The cultural and spiritual visit gained significant traction on social media after Tiffany Trump took to X to share photographs from the iconic site, characterising the heritage experience as "incredible", while the temple administration similarly commemorated hosting the high-profile delegation.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham administration released a statement on X celebrating the occasion, writing that it was an honour to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends for a day of exploring Indian culture and heritage.

The couple's trip was further marked by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who formally welcomed the President's daughter and son-in-law to the country by sharing a photograph alongside them on social media with the caption, "Welcome to India!"

Continuing her private tour of India, US President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos, visited the iconic Taj Mahal on Saturday. Arriving from Delhi via a chartered aircraft under stringent security protocols, the couple spent approximately an hour exploring the history and architecture of the UNESCO World Heritage Site before returning to their hotel ahead of an overnight stay and subsequent travel.

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The couple's visit to Akshardham is part of a broader private tour of India. According to reports, their itinerary may include visits to other prominent tourist destinations, including the Taj Mahal in Agra and the historic city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, as per The Times of India.

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples. She graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2020. Michael Boulos, an American-Lebanese businessman, married Tiffany Trump in 2022.

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