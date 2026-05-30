IPL 2026 Final AI Prediction: Will GT Stun RCB? Here's What ChatGPT, Gemini And Grok Say

In a high-stakes IPL final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. RCB, which has delivered a powerful season with its aggressive batting, will hope to retain its title after last year's victory.

GT, however, depend on their strong bowling attack to counter RCB's batting power. If the Ahmedabad pitch offers grip, Gujarat Titans could gain a crucial advantage. It remains to be seen what strategy will be deployed by the two sides in this close contest between aggressive batting and disciplined bowling units.

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In the much-anticipated match, fans will be expecting big hits, momentum swings, and a high-scoring final under pressure.

To get an idea of what might happen during the match, we asked three popular AI chatbots about their thoughts. We asked about the match outcome to ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok, and here's what they think about the Sunday night clash.

ChatGPT On IPL Final 2026:

On the IPL final clash, ChatGPT believes that most signs point to a “very close final”.

“RCB have already beaten GT convincingly in a knockout earlier in the playoffs, showing strong batting depth and an in-form bowling attack. Their top order (especially Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar) has been consistent. But GT is not an easy matchup at all. They've got a powerful core - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan - and when their top order clicks, they can post or chase big totals. They also tend to stay calm in crunch moments, which is valuable in finals,” the OpenAI bot said.

Sharing its realistic thoughts on the potential outcome of the match, ChatGPT believes that RCB may have a slight edge, with a 55-60% chance of winning. It added that GT's victory chance may be around 40 to 45%.

Gemini On IPL Final:

According to Google Gemini, the stage is perfectly set for an absolute blockbuster.

“The IPL 2026 Final brings together the two most dominant and consistent teams. However, since RCB took the direct route to the final by winning Qualifier 1, they hold a slight psychological edge,” Gemini said.

On how GT might be able to secure the chances in their favour, Gemini pointed to “surviving Bhuvneshwar Kumar.”

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been RCB's trump card, holding a historically dominant record against GT's core—he has dismissed Jos Buttler 9 times and Shubman Gill 5 times in T20s. If Gill and Buttler can survive his opening spell without throwing away wickets, GT can completely dictate the game,” it predicted.

If GT bats first and sets a target or if they need to restrict RCB, Gemini believes that Rashid Khan's chokehold may be able to help. “Rashid Khan spinning a web around Rajat Patidar and the middle order during the 7–15 over mark will be their highest chance of forcing a collapse,” it explained.

In its final verdict, Gemini also echoed ChaGPT's sentiment that RCB might have an edge as they possess the “balance, depth, and the supreme confidence of being the defending champions who already topped the table.”

Grok On IPL Final:

According to Grok, “GT has a solid chance to stun RCB in the final tomorrow.”

The chatbot explained that while RCB are favourites due to their momentum, form and batting depth, GT have a “home advantage.” It also attributed factors such as Gill's solid form, coupled with Rashid Khan's strong bowling that can help GT.

Ultimately, the chatbot believes that RCB appear as favourites, but it will place its bet on GT's victory. “But GT winning wouldn't be a shock at all - this is T20 cricket, and one good batting day. Moreover, the home crowd can flip everything,” it reasoned.

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According to Grok, whoever wins the toss and uses the conditions better (dew might play a role) will have the edge in the high-stakes final.

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