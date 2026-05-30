PSG vs Arsenal: Why Is UEFA Champions League Final Being Played Earlier Than Usual?

Paris Saint-Germain F.C will be defending their Champions League title against Arsenal when the two teams square-off in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday. For both teams, winning the Champions League would mean creating history. If Arsenal wins Saturday's final, they will claim Europe's most prestigious club trophy for the first time in their history and complete a remarkable Premier League–Champions League double.

The Gunners would also become just the fourth English top-flight club, after Liverpool (1976/77 and 1983/84), Manchester United (1998/99 and 2007/08), Manchester City(2022/23), to win both the Premier League and be the champions of the Europe in the same season. It would also make them the first club to win the Champions League without facing any defeat all season in the Champions League.

If PSG manage to defend their title, then they will join Real Madrid (1956 to 1960 and 2016 to 2018), Benfica (1961 and 1962), Inter Milan (1964 and 19665), Ajax (1971 and 1973), Bayern Munich (1974 to 1976), Liverpool (1977 to 1978), Nottingham Forest (1979 to 1980) and AC Milan (1989 to 1990) as the only clubs since the creation of the European Cup to have won the title in consecutive seasons.

The two clubs head into this crucial final on the back of winning the domestic league.

ALSO READ: PSG vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Final?

PSG sealed their fifth straight Ligue 1 title over mid May. Arsenal secured their first Premier League title in 22 years when Manchester City drew their penultimate game of the season against Bournemouth 10 days ago.

Last season in the Champions League, the two sides squared-off in the semi-final and PSG clinched both the legs first winning 1-0 at The Emirates and then 2-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal's tight defense and set-piece mastery has helped them reach this stage. PSG meanwhile have been very fluid all season. Viewer's eyes will be glued on what is perhaps one of the most watched game in the sport.

In an encouraging move, UEFA, the governing body of European football, has brought forward the kick-off time of the final by three hours. So the final which has otherwise kicked-off at 12.30 AM in India is now set to begin at 9.30 PM IST.

When the decision of early kick-off of the final was announced UEFA said it was done keeping the fans and the broadcasting in mind. "With this change, we are placing the fans' experience at the heart of our planning." UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had said.

" The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved. While a 21:00 CET (12.30 AM IST) kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish, regardless of extra time or penalties, and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season." he explained.

Broadcast and LIVE stream details

The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels and will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

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