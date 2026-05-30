Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live On TV And Online

Australia returns to the field this weekend for the start of a lengthy white-ball tour in the subcontinent, opening with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The squad will then make the trip to Bangladesh, where another three ODIs and a trio of T20 matches await. The first ODI is scheduled for May 30 from 5 p.m. IST at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Several players involved in the Indian Premier League will miss the Pakistan leg of Australia's tour, although Travis Head and Cooper Connolly are expected to join the squad ahead of next week's matches in Bangladesh.

The squad includes several new names, such as teenage paceman Oliver Peaker and versatile all-rounder Joel Davies, balanced by the presence of senior figures Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne.

Notably, Australia have failed to win an ODI series on Pakistani soil for nearly three decades, with their last triumph coming in 1998.

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Mitchell Marsh will miss the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan after sustaining an ankle injury, while doubts also remain over whether he will recover in time for the matches in Bangladesh.

Josh Inglis has therefore been handed the captaincy duties for a depleted Australian squad, with Pat Cummins and Travis Head also absent due to their IPL campaigns.

Pakistan have brought back Babar Azam for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The selectors also handed maiden call-ups to wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir, left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas and pace bowler Ahmed Daniyal.

Salman Ali Agha has been appointed vice-captain to Shaheen Shah Afridi, while the absence of Mohammad Rizwan was the biggest surprise in the 16-man squad. Pakistan's selectors have further strengthened the squad with the returns of Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in addition to Babar Azam.

Shah and Azam were part of the team that secured a 3-0 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka in November last year, which remains Pakistan's last home ODI series. Khan has not featured in a one-day international since the 2023 World Cup meeting with England.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Date And Time

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan is scheduled for May 30 from 5 p.m. IST.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Venue

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Live Streaming Channel

Fans can watch the livestream of the AUS vs PAK match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Squads

Australia: Josh Inglis (C), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim

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