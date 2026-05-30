Delhi Police Arrest Nine Linked To ISI, Dawood In Alleged Attack Plan

Officials on Saturday claimed that nine men connected to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), had been arrested for plotting attacks in Delhi and Mumbai.

The arrested men are citizens of Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab, and some of them are foreigners, according to the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

They were also found in possession of a sizable amount of guns and ammunition.

"Vital installations and security personnel" were to be attacked, according to officials.

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According to insiders who spoke with NDTV, their list included power plants, nuclear installations, airports, and train stations.

The module was monitored for a while, according to officials. They are currently investigating potential cross-border connections, funding sources, and the function of foreign handlers in overseeing the module's operations.

Due to intelligence reports suggesting a potential terror attack, Delhi has been on high alert. Earlier this month, security officials got alerts about potential attempts to use suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings, and coordinated strikes to target major offices and busy locations in central Delhi.

Every district unit has been told to stay vigilant and work closely with central paramilitary forces and intelligence services.

Earlier, on May 27, The New Indian Express had reported that the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) conducted a joint operation in the Saharanpur District of UP to neutralise a suspected sleeper cell connected to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his associate, Abid Jat, operating at the behest of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

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Four suspects were apprehended during the operation. Mehkar from Saharanpur, Gagandeep and Buri Singh from Muzaffarnagar, Shahrukh from Saharanpur, and Musharraf from Haridwar in Uttarakhand were named as the accused. According to officials, those detained were allegedly part of a network that used social media and internet communication channels to try to recruit and radicalise Indian youth.

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