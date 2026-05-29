Ajit Doval Calls For Maritime Security, Unified Global Action Against Terrorism At Moscow Security Forum

India has underscored its commitment to regional stability by expressing full readiness to assist in de-escalating rising tensions in West Asia.

Addressing the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters and the 1st International Security Forum in Moscow, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called for immediate, coordinated action to protect critical maritime trade routes, according to Financial Express.

Doval warned that any sustained disarray to global oil and gas supplies could severely destabilise the world economy. The high-level security summit, which concluded on Friday after a four-day run, brought together over 140 global delegations, including top security council secretaries, national security advisers, and intelligence heads, to address pressing global security vulnerabilities.

Highlighting the conflict in West Asia as a critical global flashpoint, Doval expressed deep concern over the escalating risks threatening regional stability, maritime traffic, and energy infrastructure.

Speaking at a high-level security summit in Moscow, Doval emphasised that the ongoing volatility underscores the fragile state of contemporary global security, warning that “The conflict in West Asia needs a very special mention. The ongoing tensions in the region continue to raise very serious concerns.”

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Doval called for robust measures to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted movement of commercial shipping through critical international waterways, specifically highlighting the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Delivering a strong mandate on global counter-terrorism, Doval called on the international community to adopt a completely consistent and decisive approach, declaring that there can be no "double standards" when addressing threats to global security. He asserted that every nation shares the responsibility to combat terrorism.

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