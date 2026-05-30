AIMTC Urges PM To Reduce Diesel Prices Amid International Crude Rates

All India Motor Transport Congress on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce diesel prices amid a decline in international crude rates.

AIMTC, in a statement, said the road transport fraternity of India has earlier made a sincere and urgent appeal to the Prime Minister to provide relief to the nation's transport sector by reducing diesel prices in line with the recent decline in international crude oil rates.

Harish Sabharwal, National President - AIMTC, said transporters across the country are experiencing severe financial stress.

Diesel constitutes nearly 60% of the operating cost of commercial vehicles, and the continued high fuel prices are adversely impacting lakhs of truck operators, small fleet owners, drivers, and their families, Sabharwal added.

According to him, rising fuel costs have also contributed to higher logistics expenses, inflationary pressures, and increased prices of essential commodities.

"International crude oil prices have witnessed a significant correction in recent weeks, with Brent crude declining sharply from its earlier highs. Global reports indicate that crude prices have fallen nearly 20 per cent during May 2026, one of the steepest monthly declines in recent years. Despite this easing trend in global markets, the benefit has not yet been adequately reflected in domestic diesel prices," he said.

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AIMTC said the road transport sector, which serves as the backbone of India's economy and ensures the uninterrupted movement of essential goods across the country, requests the central government to pass on the benefit of lower crude prices to consumers and the transport community.

"Such a step would provide immediate relief to the transport sector, help control inflation, reduce logistics costs, and support economic growth," it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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