IPL 2026: Why BCCI Banned Use Of Any 'Smart Goggles' Or 'Smart Sunglasses' Ahead Of Qualifier 2, Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit has warned all the Indian Premier League teams against possessing or using 'Smart Goggles' during the tournament.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, franchises were informed on May 18 that certain smart sunglasses and goggles available in the market come equipped with advanced communication features. These devices are capable of live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, and making audio and video calls through mobile data or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Under the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) regulations, such gadgets are classified as both 'Audio/Video Recording Devices' and 'Communication Devices'. Consequently, their possession or use inside the PMOA has been strictly prohibited.

The guidelines further state that on match days, all players and support staff must deposit these devices with the designated Security Liaison Officer along with their mobile phones and smartwatches before entering the PMOA. Any failure to comply with the directive will be treated as a breach of protocol and could invite disciplinary action or penalties.

Pant Steps Down As LSG Captain

Meanwhile, in a big shakeup following a disastrous run in the 2026 IPL season, Rishabh Pant stepped down as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants.

The team made a formal announcement on Friday. LSG managed just four wins from 14 league games. Not only did Pant struggle to steer the team, his form with the bat also took a hit as he could only score 312 runs.

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