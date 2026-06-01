May Auto Sales Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Sales Jump 20%, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors In Focus

May Auto Sales Live: Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of auto sales for the month of May! Indian and foreign automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for May 2026 on Monday, June 1. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are some of the major automakers that are in focus today. In addition to sales data, share prices of these companies will remain under investor's radar.
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on auto sales and company announcements throughout the day.
May Auto Sales Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Sales Jump 20%
Bajaj Auto sales for May rose 20% to 4.61 lakh units on an year on year basis.
May Auto Sales Live Updates: April Recap
India's retail auto sector marked the strongest-ever April this year, with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations reporting total retail of 26.11 lakh units. This accounted for a 12.94% year-on-year jump that delivered all-time April records five of the six vehicle categories.
The two-wheeler segment led the charge in terms of volumes, retailing 19.16 lakh and registering growth of 13.01% on a yearly basis. Both urban and rural markets registered double-digit growth, supported further by the marriage season, healthy rabi-cycle rural liquidity and post-GST 2.0 affordability gains.
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