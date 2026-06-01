May Auto Sales Live Updates: Bajaj Auto Sales Jump 20%, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors In Focus

May Auto Sales Live: Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of auto sales for the month of May! Indian and foreign automakers are scheduled to release their sales data for May 2026 on Monday, June 1. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Eicher Motors are some of the major automakers that are in focus today. In addition to sales data, share prices of these companies will remain under investor's radar.

Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on auto sales and company announcements throughout the day.