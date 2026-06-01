JEE Advanced 2026 Result OUT: Shubham Kumar Tops Exam; Arohi Deshpande Emerges Female Topper

The results of JEE Advanced 2026 has been announced, with Shubham Kumar emerging as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder. Arohi Deshpande has been declared the highest-ranked female candidate in the examination.

Shubham Kumar, from the IIT Delhi zone, secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks.

In a dominant performance for the region, candidates from the IIT Delhi zone secured two of the top three positions in the JEE Advanced 2026 examination, conducted by the organising institute IIT Roorkee. According to the official press release, Kabir Chhillar clinched All India Rank (AIR) 2, closely followed by Jatain Chahar at AIR 3, cementing the zone's strong presence at the apex of this year's merit list, reported NDTV.

ALSO READ: Coinbase Launches In India With Direct INR Support

A total of 187,389 candidates registered for the examination this year. The pool of qualified students includes 10,107 female candidates, while 179,694 students ultimately appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on May 17. Of those who took the exam, 56,880 candidates successfully qualified.

The results were declared by IIT Roorkee, which conducted the examination on May 17, 2026. A large number of candidates appeared for the exam across two papers, conducted in two shifts on the same day.

Candidates who took the examination can now check and download their results from the official JEE Advanced website. To view their scores, students must log in using information such as roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number as mentioned on the admit card to access performance details.

This year's JEE Advanced continued its role as the gateway examination for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Qualified candidates will now be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.