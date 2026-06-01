Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Rains, Thunderstorms In Mumbai, Pune, Thane - Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued weather warnings across Maharashtra, forecasting thunderstorms, rainfall and strong gusty winds in several districts, including Mumbai, Pune and Thane, over the next few days.

According to the latest district forecast released by IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai, the state will experience significant pre-monsoon weather activity from June 1 to June 4, with all predictions marked as "very likely".

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Braces For Thunderstorms, Light Rain Likely In Isolated Areas

Mumbai, Thane Face Thunderstorm Alert

Mumbai and Thane districts are set to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places. After experiencing hot and humid conditions on May 31, the city is expected to see more active weather with thundershowers during afternoon and evening hours.

The coastal areas of Palghar and Raigad will experience stronger winds, with gusts reaching 40-50 kmph along with moderate rainfall on June 2. These districts are likely to see more intense thunderstorm activity compared to Mumbai and Thane.

Pune District Forecast

Pune is expected to witness light to moderate rain and thundershowers from May 31 onwards. The weather office has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places from June 1 to June 3.

The Ghats of Pune will also see similar weather conditions, with thunderstorm activity and moderate rainfall expected over the next few days.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Rain Brings Respite From Scorching Heatwave

Vidarbha Districts On Alert

Several districts in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Akola, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, are under severe weather warnings. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hailstorms with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places on June 1.

The weather department has warned about possible damage to weak structures and standing crops in these areas due to strong winds and hail activity.

Safety Advisory

IMD has advised people to avoid working in open areas and fields during thunderstorms. Residents should not take shelter under tall trees or structures when thunderstorms are occurring.

The weather office has also recommended unplugging electrical appliances, staying away from water bodies during lightning activity, and keeping farm animals indoors during severe weather.

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