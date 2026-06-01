Nvidia Announces Vera — World's First CPU Not Designed For Humans

As part of Nvidia's big announcements in the GTC Taipei 2026, the company has unveiled VERA - a whole-new architecture of Central Processing Units (CPUs) designed specifically for AI agents rather than humans.

Speaking at the keynote, Nvidia founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, revealed that VERA is designed for the age of agentic AI, notably claiming 1.8x faster task completion compared with conventional x86 processors. Global AI companies like Anthropic, Open AI and SpaceXAI are the early adopters of this CPU system.

Nvidia says VERA will help drive higher data centre token revenue across industries including agentic AI, reinforcement learning and data processing.

Now in full production, Vera is powered by Olympus, which is Nvidia's custom CPU core, and features 88 cores. VERA also features Spatial Multithreading and an LPDDR5X memory subsystem delivering up to 1.2TB/s of bandwidth.

It is designed to handle the CPU-intensive work that underpins modern AI factories: Python runtimes, sandboxed code execution, orchestration logic and analytics pipelines.

Who Is Adopting It?

Nvidia has shared a list of global AI companies that have adopted the VERA systems, confirming that Anthropic, Open AI and SpaceXAI are the early adopters of this CPU system.

Meanwhile, hyperscalers ByteDance, CoreWeave and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure are planning deployments. The NYSE is also exploring Vera to scale its infrastructure, which processes over 1.1 trillion messages per day.

What It Powers

Vera serves three roles in NVIDIA's ecosystem — as the CPU for standalone Vera servers, as the host processor for NVIDIA Vera Rubin GPU platforms via second-generation NVLink-C2C with up to 1.8TB/s of coherent CPU-GPU bandwidth, and as the brain behind the Vera BlueField-4 STX AI storage platform.

Who Is Building With It?

Major system manufacturers including Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro will offer standalone Vera CPU server configurations — marking the first standard CPU option beyond x86 in the enterprise server market.

When

Vera systems will be available from system builders and cloud partners starting this autumn.

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