The Hundred 2026: AI Blunders In Manchester Super Giants' Kit Launch Video Spark Online Ridicule

The Manchester Super Giants have found themselves at the centre of a social media storm following the release of their 2026 kit launch video, which fans and commentators have widely mocked for its bizarre, AI-generated cricket sequences. The franchise, recently rebranded from the Manchester Originals ahead of the upcoming season of The Hundred, unveiled its new red-and-blue jersey in a 53-second promotional clip.

The design was intended to bridge the city's famous sporting divide by blending Manchester United red with Manchester City blue. Instead, the focus has shifted entirely to the video's strange on-field action.

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While the video features genuine appearances from squad stars such as England captain Jos Buttler and spinner Sophie Ecclestone, the simulated match footage has left cricket fans baffled.

South African star Aiden Markram is depicted as a right-arm fast bowler who doesn't have a ball and proceeds to sprint in the opposite direction, away from the batter.

Here's How Fans Reacted:

“Aiden Markram, right-arm quick bowler, with no ball, for some reason running away from the batter, who for some reason is in whites,” a person pointed out .

Further, in many shots, some players can be seen wearing white shirts while others are wearing coloured shirts.

“It's not too late to accept that the Hundred is an absolute blight. Don't wait until there's a literal AI team called Trent Grokets, owned by Musk and coached by an approved avatar of KP,” criticised one user.

“Do they not have real kids in Manchester so they had to use fake ones?” remarked another account.

In another logic-defying sequence, a wicketkeeper is seen diving completely parallel to the umpire to take a catch.

“Why make this with AI? How does this represent anything Mancunian? What is that music? What even is this random AI slop? How does the message of unity even come about?” questioned one user.

Many cricket enthusiasts have urged the club to ditch AI-generated content entirely in favour of authentic, real-life footage involving their star-studded squad.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned franchise will be hoping to shift the narrative back to cricket before their campaign officially gets underway. The Manchester Super Giants are scheduled to open their season on July 23.

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