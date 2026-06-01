AP EAMCET 2026 Result To Be OUT Today: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Rank Card

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is set to announce the outcomes of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) today (June 1).

Candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to view their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Furthermore, the council will also release the rank card and top-performing candidates across various streams alongside the results.

Students should keep their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth details ready to avoid delays once the result link becomes active.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AP EAMCET 2026 Result will be updated here -> Direct Link

How to download AP EAMCET 2026 Rank Card?

Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Head to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 results link.

Step 3: Input your registration number and EAMCET hall ticket number.

Step 4: Hit the Submit button.

Step 5: Carefully check your result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print it for future reference.

The examination took place from May 12 to May 20. The engineering segment was conducted between May 12 and 15 and again on May 18, while the agriculture and medical segments were administered on May 19 and 20. Shortly after the examination, the provisional answer key was provided on May 25. The objection period remained open until May 27 for candidates wishing to contest the provisional answer key.

ALSO READ: CBSE Says OnMark Portal Vulnerabilities Contained Amid Security Concerns

AP EAMCET 2026: Next step after the results

Post-results announcement, the counselling procedure will commence for the students. Aspirants who have passed must participate in the online counselling process to obtain admission into a college.

Initially, candidates are required to download their rank certificate from the APSCHE website. Subsequently, registration will occur, and candidates must remit their counselling fee. Following this, document verification will take place.

Once completed, candidates will choose their colleges within the engineering and pharmacy fields based on their ranks. Subsequently, they will be assigned to a college. If the candidates secure a spot in their desired college, it is recommended that they pay the fees to confirm their enrolment.

Aspirants who took the AP EAMCET were instructed by the council to input their marks from class 10+2. To facilitate this, the council had opened a window.

AP EAMCET 2025 Result Highlights And Past Year Trends

Last year, a total of 3,62,448 students had registered for the exams, out of which 3,40,300 students appeared and 2,57,509 qualified. The overall pass percentage stood at 75.67%.

Year Pass Percentage 2025 75.67% 2024 57.53% 2023 76.32% 2022 89.12%

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.