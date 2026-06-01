Hyundai Flags Temporary Production Disruption After Fire At Supplier Mobis' Tamil Nadu Plant

Hyundai Motor India said a fire at a manufacturing facility operated by supplier Mobis India in Tamil Nadu will temporarily disrupt its production, although the company said it has adequate inventory to meet near-term customer demand. In an exchange filing, Hyundai said the fire broke out on May 31 at Mobis' facility in Irrungattukottai in Kancheepuram district. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

The affected facility supplies audio components and certain other automotive parts to Hyundai. The company said teams from both Hyundai and Mobis are assessing the extent of the damage and evaluating the impact on operations.

Hyundai acknowledged that the incident could lead to a temporary disruption in manufacturing activity. However, it said efforts are underway to identify alternative sourcing options and implement supply continuity measures to minimise operational disruptions.

This is a developing story.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.