Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Ministry Of Education Office; Firefighting Operations Underway | Video

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area on Monday, an official said. No casualties have been reported.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot.

Firefighting operations are underway.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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