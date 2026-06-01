From Loans To Visa Applications: 5 Benefits Of Filing An ITR

For many taxpayers, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is an annual exercise linked to tax compliance. But the document can also be useful for many other purposes.

A filed ITR can help with several financial and administrative processes, including loan applications, tax refunds and visa requests.

Save Tax On Future Capital Gains

If you make a loss while selling listed shares or certain other assets, you can carry that loss forward for up to eight assessment years. This allows you to use those losses to offset future capital gains and reduce your tax liability.

But this benefit is available only if you file your ITR within the prescribed deadline. Long-term capital losses can be adjusted only against long-term capital gains while short-term capital losses can be set off against both short-term and long-term gains.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing 2026: Step-By-Step Guide To E-Verify Your Income Tax Return

Why Lenders Look At Your Tax Returns

Banks and other lenders often ask for income tax returns when you apply for a loan. An ITR helps them verify your income and assess your ability to repay the borrowed amount.

For home loans, personal loans and some other credit products, applicants may be required to submit ITRs from the previous few years. Not filing returns or providing incorrect information could affect the loan approval process.

Claim Excess Tax Back

Taxpayers who have paid more tax than required during a financial year can recover the excess amount only by filing an ITR. This may happen when tax deducted at source (TDS) or advance tax payments exceed the actual tax liability.

Refunds may also arise after claiming eligible deductions linked to certain savings and investment schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), the National Pension Scheme (NPS), or Equity-Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS). Once the return is processed, the refund amount is credited to the taxpayer's registered bank account.

A Key Document For Many Visa Applications

Several countries ask visa applicants to submit documents that demonstrate their financial standing. Filed income tax returns are commonly accepted as proof of income and financial stability.

As a result, maintaining a record of timely ITR filings can help applicants meet documentation requirements while applying for visas abroad.

Build A Recognised Financial Record

Regular ITR filing helps create a documented history of income and tax compliance. This record can be useful when dealing with banks, landlords, business associates and government authorities that may require proof of financial standing.

A consistent filing history also helps establish credibility by providing an official record of earnings and financial activity.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Return On Rs 12.5 Lakh Salary: What You Need To Know Before Filing ITR

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