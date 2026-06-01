India's GST Collections Rise 3.2% In May To Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore

India's Goods and Services Tax collections rose 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,94 lakh crore in May 2026, driven by a strong uptick in import revenues even as domestic collections posted a modest decline, government data showed on Monday.

Net GST collections - after accounting for refunds - came in at Rs 1,66 lakh crore, also up 3.3% from Rs 1,61 lakh crore in May 2025. Total refunds for the month stood at Rs 27,281 crore, up 2.6% from Rs 26,587 crore a year ago.

Integrated GST came in at Rs 1,11,644 crore, Central GST at Rs 37,397 crore, and State GST at Rs 45,143 crore.

On the domestic front, gross GST revenues from domestic transactions declined 2.6% to Rs 1,34,530 crore. However, GST collections from imports rose sharply by 19.1% to Rs 59,654 crore, providing the overall upside for the month.

The headline growth figure, however, needs to be read in context. May 2025 collections included a one-time payment of approximately Rs 10,000 crore made by a telecom operator toward spectrum allocation. Adjusted for this base effect, gross GST revenue grew 9% in May 2026, with domestic gross GST up 5%

Adjusted net GST revenue growth stood at 10.1%, which the government says is the appropriate measure to assess underlying GST performance for the month.

On a cumulative basis for the April–May period of FY2026-27, gross GST collections stood at Rs 4.36 lakh crore crore, up 6.2% from Rs 4.11 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.