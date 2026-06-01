Saudi Arabia Opens Umrah Visa Applications: All You Need To Know

Saudi Arabia has officially opened applications for Umrah visas for the new 2026-2027 pilgrimage season following the conclusion of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that international pilgrims can now apply for visas and begin travelling to the Kingdom to perform Umrah, according to Gulf News.

The new season began on May 31, 2026, with pilgrim arrivals already underway from June 1, 2026.

The 2026-2027 Umrah season features a long operational window designed to give millions of worshippers worldwide flexible travel options. While international arrivals are permitted through March 23, 2027, Saudi authorities have set a strict final departure deadline of April 7, 2027, for all visiting pilgrims to vacate the Kingdom.

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Authorities have urged pilgrims to use official digital platforms to ensure smooth processing of applications and travel arrangements.

As part of the rollout, Saudi Arabia has expanded its digital infrastructure to streamline pilgrimage management and improve accessibility for international travellers. The unified Nusuk platform serves as the central digital gateway for all Umrah-related services, including visa applications, permit issuance, booking management, QR code verification, and automated contracting procedures, as per Gulf News.

Officials said the digital-first approach is designed to enhance efficiency, reduce processing delays, and ensure better coordination for the large number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Mosques each year. The initiative is also aligned with Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 programme, which focuses on improving tourism infrastructure and expanding capacity across transport and hospitality sectors to accommodate rising global demand.

Authorities have emphasised strict adherence to the official system to prevent congestion and ensure orderly pilgrim movement throughout the season. The structured scheduling framework for 2026-2027 has been introduced to help travellers and tour operators plan effectively and avoid last-minute delays.

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With pilgrim arrivals already increasing, Saudi Arabia has reiterated its commitment to providing a safer, more efficient, and digitally integrated pilgrimage experience under the new Umrah season framework, as per the report.

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