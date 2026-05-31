Mumbai To See More Rains? Here's Weather Forecast For Next Few Days

Mumbai is likely to witness a gradual transition from hot and humid weather to pre-monsoon rain activity over the next few days, according to the latest district forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai.

For May 31, the financial capital is expected to experience hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets. Temperatures are likely to stay between 29°C and 35°C. However, the weather department has indicated the possibility of light rain or thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rains lashed parts of Mumbai early on Sunday, May 31 as residents seek respite from soaring temperatures.

Rain activity is expected to pick up from June 1, when the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The wet spell is forecast to intensify further on June 2, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

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The IMD expects intermittent rain activity to continue on June 3, with light rain and thundershowers likely across parts of Mumbai.

"The city is likely to witness a shift from prevailing hot and humid conditions to rain-bearing weather systems over the next few days," the IMD said in its district forecast issued on May 30.

The weather office has assigned a "very likely" probability to the forecast for all five days through June 3.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from electric poles and unplug electronic appliances during lightning events. The department also warned of possible short-term disruptions to power supply and localised impacts from gusty winds.

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