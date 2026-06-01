US-Iran Deal Will Be Good For America, Allies: Trump Tells Critics To 'Sit Back And Relax'

US President Donald Trump on Monday pushed back against critics from Democrats and Republicans over his handling of ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, insisting a deal was within reach and urging detractors to step aside and let him work.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed confidence that a favourable agreement was on the horizon while lashing out at those he accused of undermining his diplomatic efforts. "Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA and those that are with us," Trump wrote, before turning his fire on political opponents.

Taking aim at Democrats, whom he referred to as "Dumocrats", and what he called "seemingly unpatriotic Republicans," Trump complained that constant political commentary was hampering his ability to negotiate effectively.

"Don't they understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever," he wrote.

Ending his post, Trump urged both his critics and the public to trust the process. "Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end — It always does!" he said.

The remarks come as West Asia remains on edge, with Kuwait reporting fresh Iranian missile and drone attacks on Monday and US Central Command confirming it carried out "self-defence strikes" against Iranian military targets over the weekend following the dowdown of an American drone in international waters.

ALSO READ: US Launches 'Self-Defense Strikes' On Iranian Radar, Command And Control Sites

Meanwhile, Trump has also requested further amendments to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at prolonging a ceasefire, CBS News reported.

According to reports, the newest draft incorporates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, measures to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. However, an official agreement has not yet been declared.

ALSO READ: Iran Power Rift Deepens? Reports Say President Pezeshkian Submitted Resignation Letter, Tehran denies

A high-level White House session held on Friday to reach a "final determination" concluded without any definitive resolution. Trump signalled that blocking Iran from engineering nuclear armaments continues to be a core element of the potential pact.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he asserted during a broadcast interview on Fox News.

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