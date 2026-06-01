Iran Power Rift Deepens? Reports Say President Pezeshkian Submitted Resignation Letter, Tehran denies

Fresh speculations have emerged over possible internal rifts within Iran's ruling establishment following reports that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted a resignation letter to the office of the country's Supreme Leader Mojtoba Khamenei.

According to Fox News, which cited an unnamed source, Pezeshkian conveyed to the Supreme Leader's office that his administration had been excluded from major state decisions, leaving him unable to effectively perform his duties as president.

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Iran International reported that it remains unclear whether the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will accept the president's resignation.

According to the report, Pezeshkian's letter argued that his government had been excluded from major policy-making processes and that a growing concentration of power among hardline elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had effectively marginalised the civilian administration. The reported letter stated that under such conditions, the president could no longer fulfil his legal responsibilities and therefore sought to resign.

The reports have emerged at a sensitive time for Iran, as Tehran remains engaged in negotiations with the United States and faces mounting economic and geopolitical pressures. US President Donald Trump has previously pointed to what he described as deep divisions within Iran's leadership, saying the regime was "seriously fractured."

The Official Denial

Elyas Hazrati, the Head of the Government Information Council, said that President Pezeshkian is fully engaged with all his might in pursuing the affairs of the country and serving the people.

"For the umpteenth time in recent months, some foreign media outlets and networks aligned with them have raised the rumor of the president's resignation—a rumor that bears no relation to reality and has been repeatedly denied in the past as well. It appears that the architects of these reports are more intent on sowing despair, discord, and division in national unity than on providing information—though they will, of course, fail in their efforts."

He further added, "The people of Iran have shown that, at critical junctures, setting aside differences in viewpoints, they stand together to safeguard national interests and the country's honor. The dream of fracturing this nation's unity and severing the bond between government and people will, just as in the past, remain unfulfilled."

Meanwhile, Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson of the Iranian Government said, "Dr Pezeshkian's government, in difficult days, demonstrated that it stands by the people; today too, with the same perspective, it is committed to resolving the country's issues and improving people's lives. Iran will move forward with empathy and national unity."

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