Tactical Victory For Netanyahu: Israel Seizes Strategic Beaufort Castle Amid Lebanon Offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israeli forces have captured the historic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, describing the operation as a major strategic and symbolic victory while ordering the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to deepen and expand their military presence in areas previously controlled by Hezbollah.

In an address, Netanyahu praised Israeli troops for seising the Crusader-era fortress overlooking large parts of southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

ALSO READ: Iran Power Rift Deepens? Reports Say President Pezeshkian Submitted Resignation Letter, Tehran denies

“Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort Castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there,” Netanyahu said, adding, “Our heroic fighters have conquered the Beaufort, and we will continue until we complete the mission,” cited by The Times of Israel.

The Israeli leader called the capture “a dramatic stage and a dramatic shift” in Israel's security policy, saying he had instructed the IDF to “deepen and expand” its hold on territory formerly under Hezbollah control.

Netanyahu noted the site's historical significance, recalling its capture during the opening stages of the 1982 First Lebanon War. He said Beaufort later became a symbol of division within Israeli society during the country's 18-year presence in southern Lebanon before its withdrawal in 2000.

“Today, we have returned to Beaufort differently. We have returned united, determined, and stronger than ever,” he said.

The operation is being described as Israel's deepest military incursion into Lebanon. Israeli forces reportedly crossed the Litani River and advanced further north as part of an expanding campaign against Hezbollah, which has continued rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu said Israel had eliminated thousands of Hezbollah operatives since the conflict escalated following the Hamas-led October 2023 attack, adding that the campaign would continue despite international concerns and accusations from Lebanon that Israel is violating its sovereignty.

“It will take time, but we will complete the mission,” he said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.