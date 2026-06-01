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Extra Dose Of Caffeine: Coffee Day Shares Rally 10% On Global Operator Q4 Profit Swing Ahead Of K'taka CM Swearing In

The recent rally primarily in Coffee Day shares came after Coffee Day Global reported net profit of Rs 14 crore in FY26, while its revenue from operations grew 5.7% to Rs 1,094 crore.

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Extra Dose Of Caffeine: Coffee Day Shares Rally 10% On Global Operator Q4 Profit Swing Ahead Of K'taka CM Swearing In
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Shares of Coffee Day jumped 10% on Monday, June 1 after its parent Coffee Day Global Ltd, the operator of popular cafe chain Café Coffee Day swinged to net profit.


The shares surged also at a time when there is a shift in power in Karnataka politics. DK Shivakumar is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3 after resignation of Siddaramaiah last week. The soon to be CM's daughter, Aishwarya Shivakumar is married to the son of late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, Amartya Hegde.At present his mother, Malavika Hegde is the CEO of Coffee Day.

Coffee Day shares surged 9.98% to Rs 38.25 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 primarily remained in green.

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The recent rally primarily came after Coffee Day Global reported net profit of Rs 14 crore in FY26, while its revenue from operations grew 5.7% to Rs 1,094 crore.


The coffee giant's operating profit or Ebitda surged 27% to Rs 198 crore in FY26, according to an exchange filing by its parent entity, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. Coffee Day Global had reported a net revenue of Rs 1,034.63 crore and a loss after tax of Rs 175.92 crore in FY25. The company's Global Average Sales Per Day (ASPD) witnessed a marginal increase to Rs 21,101 in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 21,016 in FY25.
 

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