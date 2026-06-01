Dua Lipa Net Worth: Properties, Luxury Homes, Cars, Brand Deals & More — Inside Singer's Fortune

Fresh off her wedding to actor Callum Turner, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is making headlines for more than just her personal life.

The 30-year-old singer reportedly married Turner, 36, in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday.

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends. Dua looked elegant in a Schiaparelli couture suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, paired with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones, while Callum opted for a classic navy suit and tie.

As fans celebrate the newlyweds, many are also curious about the global pop star's impressive fortune, which she has built through music, acting, business ventures and brand partnerships.

Dua Lipa's Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dua Lipa has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

Her earnings have soared over the past few years, thanks to her chart-topping music career and several successful business ventures.

Last year was particularly lucrative for Dua Lipa. Her Radical Optimism tour wrapped up in Mexico City after 81 shows. According to Billboard, the first 59 concerts alone grossed $141.1 million.

Business Ventures And Brand Deals

Beyond music, Dua Lipa has successfully expanded her empire into several industries.

Her media company, Radical22, includes a film production division and publishes Service95, her global editorial platform featuring a newsletter and book club. The singer has also earned praise for her YouTube interviews with acclaimed authors including Olga Tokarczuk, George Saunders and Margaret Atwood.

Major brands have also tapped into her global appeal. Over the years, Dua has worked with Yves Saint Laurent, Porsche and Chanel, while also co-designing a collection with Versace. More recently, she was named global brand ambassador for Nespresso.

According to The Times, the latest accounts of her companies suggest she has been earning more than £1.3 million a week from her various ventures. The publication also reported that Dua Lipa and her father-manager, Dukagjin Lipa, paid themselves £11.3 million from one of their companies over the past year.

Luxury Home Portfolio

Dua Lipa's success has also translated into impressive real estate investments.

The singer owns a home in West Hampstead, North London, which she reportedly purchased in 2017 for £6.75 million. In 2023, she secured approval to significantly upgrade the property.

The renovations reportedly include a swimming pool, steam room, private cinema and a dedicated relaxation zone, turning the house into a luxury retreat.

Inside Dua Lipa's Luxury Car Collection

Dua's love for cars is well documented, especially after partnering with Jaguar in 2018.

As per a report by Supercar Blondie, the singer's collection includes a Jaguar I-Pace and a Jaguar F-Type. The latter is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine producing 567 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful vehicles in her garage.

She also owns a Range Rover SVA and a Range Rover Sport. Other cars owned by the star include a BMW 5-Series, Porsche Taycan, Mercedes G550 and Mini Cooper S.

Topping the list is a Rolls-Royce Ghost, valued at around $340,000, making it the most expensive vehicle in her collection.

From chart-topping albums and blockbuster tours to luxury homes, business ventures and an enviable car collection, Dua Lipa has undoubtedly built an impressive fortune.

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