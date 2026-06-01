iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrade Is Coming — But Will Apple Bump The Device's Price?

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, slated for release in September, are set to bring some good news for mobile photography fans. Marking a departure from the traditional fixed-aperture camera, the iPhone 18 Pro range is expected to introduce a variable-aperture main camera — a first for the iPhone. However, this technology will come at a steep price, as hinted by a noted tech analyst. The question for iPhone fans will be whether Apple will buck the industry-wide trend of price bumps despite rising component costs and keep the iPhone pricing unchanged.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera To Get Variable Aperture

As noted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TFI Securities, the variable aperture in the iPhone 18 Pro line will be a major tech upgrade. By enabling dynamic adjustment of the lens opening, the new tech will provide users with better control over depth of field, light intake, and exposure settings.

Kuo cited supply chain information and a firm called Sunny Optical, adding that “securing high-unit-price variable aperture lenses for the 2H26 new iPhone model” is one of the developments in Apple's component orders.

In addition to this upgrade, Apple is reportedly developing a new custom 48MP main sensor in collaboration with Samsung, alongside a larger aperture for the telephoto lens to enhance low-light performance during zoomed photography.

These advancements are expected to bring the iPhone 18 Pro cameras much closer to the performance of professional SLR systems, allowing for high-quality image capture in varied conditions. These changes also represent one of the most radical overhauls to the iPhone Pro camera system compared to the iPhone 17 series.

Will Camera Upgrades Affect The Price Of iPhone 18 Pro Max?

According to Kuo, the variable-aperture lenses carry a unit price that is approximately 50% higher than current high-end 7P lenses. Sunny Optical is positioned to supply between 40-50% of these components. When combined with increasing memory component costs, these factors are exerting substantial pressure on Apple's profit margins.

Tradition logic suggests such production expenses would lead to higher retail prices. However, Apple may not pass the cost burden to the consumers after all. Tech insiders suggest that to edge out Android rivals, Apple may choose to absorb these elevated costs internally rather than increasing iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: 9 Big Upgrades Expected

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.