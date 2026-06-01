Wockhardt Shares Zoom 14% On US FDA Approval For Breakthrough Antibiotic Zaynich

Wockhardt Ltd's shares are seeing a rally during Monday's trading session, after the pharma major was handed a regulatory win for its Zaynich drug. Zaynich, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for complicated urinary tract infections and pyelonephritis, is aimed at treating infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria — an area where doctors globally are facing shrinking treatment options as antimicrobial resistance rises.

Wockhardt shares are rallying over 14% at Rs 2,330 apiece, as of 9:25 am.

The drug's approval is notable because it is the first New Chemical Entity (NCE) discovered and developed in India to receive US FDA clearance, a distinction that highlights the rarity of successful drug discovery programmes emerging from the country's pharmaceutical sector.

ALSO READ: US FDA Approval For Zaynich Puts Wockhardt's Innovation Bet To The Test

Clinical trial data showed the antibiotic outperformed meropenem, a widely used treatment for severe bacterial infections. According to the company, Zaynich achieved an 89% success rate compared with 68% for meropenem and was generally well tolerated by patients.

The approval opens access to a global antibiotic market estimated at around $9 billion. However, commercialising novel antibiotics has historically been difficult despite the urgent medical need. While antimicrobial resistance is a growing global health concern, antibiotic developers often face challenges in generating meaningful revenues because newer drugs are typically reserved for the most severe cases to avoid overuse and preserve effectiveness.

Even so, analysts see the US market as a significant opportunity, with treatment costs for advanced antibiotics often running into thousands of dollars per patient. Wockhardt has already secured approval for the drug in India and has filed for regulatory approval in Europe.

The approval also shifts attention to Wockhardt's broader pipeline. The company has several antibiotic candidates under development, including WCK 6777 and Nafithromycin, alongside a biologics portfolio focused on diabetes therapies such as insulin and GLP-1-based treatments.

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