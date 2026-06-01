IMD Weather Forecast: Mumbai, Thane, Pune Set for Thunderstorms; Rainfall To Ease Heat Across Maharashtra

After days of intense heat and humid conditions across Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated a shift in the weather pattern between June 1 and 5. Mumbai and Thane will see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph. Palghar is also expected to follow a similar weather pattern with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the initial days before light rain in the later part of the forecast period.

Widespread pre-monsoon showers lashed parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Sunday, providing a breather from the heat and humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days. The suburbs of Dadar, Matunga, Khar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Kurla, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Versova received significant rainfall in a span of three hours.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Pune is expected to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall across five days. Nashik, however, may initially see more intense conditions. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph and isolated hail activity have prompted an orange alert in the region. These conditions are expected to ease later into lighter showers.

In the Konkan belt, Raigad and Ratnagiri will remain under active weather conditions with thunderstorms at isolated locations throughout the period.

Nagpur in the Vidarbha region is also likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph in isolated areas, particularly during the early phase. Like Palghar, here as well, the activity will gradually reduce towards the end of the forecast window.

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Thunderstorm Impact Expected

IMD has also cautioned about the risk of cloud-to-ground lightning at isolated places, along with strong winds that may weaken trees and temporary structures. There is a possibility of brief power outages, damage to crops due to unseasonal rain and minor impact on kutcha houses, walls and huts. Gusty winds and hail may also affect plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

People are advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, stay away from trees and weak structures and unplug electrical appliances during lightning activity. Contact with water bodies and conductive objects should also be avoided.

For farmers, IMD suggests harvesting mature crops at the earliest and storing them safely under cover. Protective support should be given to young plants; irrigation and spraying should be paused. Fields should be kept well-drained, and livestock should be moved to safe shelters during the storm period.

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