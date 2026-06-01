Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria To Conclude With Season 3, HBO Confirms

After years of speculation, HBO has officially confirmed that Euphoria will conclude with its third season, bringing one of television's most talked-about dramas to an end.

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, the series stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Chloe Cherry and Martha Kelly.

Levinson confirmed on The New York Times' Popcast podcast that Season 3 was always intended to serve as the final chapter of the story.

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According to a report by Variety, HBO later backed the announcement, officially ending speculation about the future of the series. Zendaya had also previously suggested in interviews that the show was nearing its conclusion, making the confirmation less surprising for longtime fans.

Why The Final Season Was Delayed?

The third season was originally expected to premiere in 2024, but faced multiple setbacks.

Levinson reportedly paused production to revise the scripts and introduce a major time jump in the storyline. The delay also allowed cast members such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi to pursue other projects.

Production was further impacted by the deaths of actor Angus Cloud, who played Fez, and producer Kevin Turen. The 2023 writers' and actors' strikes, along with lingering disruptions from the pandemic era, also contributed to the prolonged wait.

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Critical Acclaim, Public Debate

Since its debut in 2019, Euphoria has been one of HBO's most successful and critically acclaimed dramas. The series earned several major honours, including two Emmy Awards for Zendaya's portrayal of Rue.

However, the show also attracted criticism for its graphic depiction of teenage drug use, explicit content and extensive nudity, making it one of the most debated series of the past decade.

Despite the backlash, Euphoria leaves behind a significant legacy. Over three seasons, it became one of television's most influential and discussed dramas, making a lasting impact on both audiences and popular culture.

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