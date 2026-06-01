Nvidia-Microsoft 'Spark' Deal Sends Intel, AMD Stocks Tumbling While Dell, HP Gain — Here's Why

Nvidia and Microsoft's blockbuster deal has made quite a dent on the Wall Street on Monday. Not only has it kept the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in the green, it has triggered major movements in the chip stocks and AI world.

While the Jensen Huang bellwether was up, AMD and Intel's share price took a beating after the former announced that it will lend its latest 'superchip' called the Nvidia RTX Spark to Microsoft.

Nvidia surged 5% to an intraday high of $222.17, while Microsoft rose as high as over 4% to $466.32. In stark contrast to this, Intel shares plunged nearly 7% to a low of $106.3 and AMD slumped 6% to $486.80

The superchip will run a version of Microsoft Windows designed for agentic AI capabilities and tasks, allowing users greater power and computing ability, and is a direct threat to Intel and AMD's market share.

ALSO READ: Nvidia, Microsoft Team Up To Take On Apple In PC, Laptop Market — Here's What It Means For You

As of today, most Windows PCs and laptops are run by Intel's i-series or AMD's Ryzen-series CPUs, something which this partnership will potentially re-define.

Notably, while the partnership aims to take on Apple Inc.'s Macbooks and iMacs, promising power over utility, the company still has hold over the laptop industry due to its greater security and hardware-software integration. Apple's scrip also slipped 2% to $306.30.

On the other hand, shares of Dell Technologies soared 10% to an intraday high of $467.27, powered by the Spark deal, which aims to work in tandem with 'the entire PC industry'. Shares of HP Inc. also rose as high as 8% to $28.97.

The partnership between Nvidia and Microsoft dictates that Nvidia will build the chip hardware while Microsoft will power the OS. The end product and the designing of a laptop or a PC will still be made by technology solutions and manufacturing companies such as Dell, HP and Lenovo, among others.

ALSO READ: S&P 500, Dow In Red As Oil Jitters Outweigh Nvidia-Driven AI Frenzy

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.