UK Maritime Trade Body Says Cargo Vessel 'Struck' In Arabian Gulf Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

A cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Arabian Gulf on Monday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO), in a fresh security incident that comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The UKMTO said the vessel was transiting southeast of Umm Qasr, Iraq, when a large explosion occurred after it was hit on its starboard side.

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While authorities reported no immediate environmental impact, an investigation has been launched into the incident. The maritime agency has advised all vessels operating in the region to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The development coincided with a sharp rally in global oil prices after reports suggested that Iran plans to halt indirect communications with the United States over developments involving Israel.

Brent crude futures surged as much as 6.9%, touching $97.38 per barrel, reflecting growing fears of wider instability in the Middle East and potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran had decided to stop exchanging messages with Washington in protest over Israel's actions.

The agency also claimed that the "Axis of Resistance" — a network of Iran-backed groups across the region — would activate all fronts, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation.

The latest developments come despite a ceasefire announced in April between the US and Iran. Over the weekend, US forces reportedly targeted Iranian radar and drone facilities, including sites on Qeshm Island.

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded by claiming responsibility for a retaliatory strike on a US military base in Kuwait.

Iranian leaders have accused Washington of violating ceasefire commitments and failing to restrain Israeli military operations in Lebanon, further straining already fragile diplomatic efforts and casting uncertainty over regional stability.

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