8 PM Market Curfew: Pakistan Revives Covid-Era Playbook To Navigate Oil Price Shock

In light of the continuous closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Islamabad has started implementing energy-saving measures. Similar to the policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan is thinking of letting employees work from home and ordering institutions and universities to switch to online instruction.

As part of a national energy-saving campaign, Pakistan has reinstated early market closure restrictions akin to lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media, the Islamabad district administration, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon, announced the decision. According to the administration, businesses will be closed till 8 p.m. every day of the week.

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The Islamabad district administration announced the new timing for businesses under the austerity measures, which went into effect on June 1, 2026, in a statement posted on the social media platform X. Markets, stores, and shopping centres will be closed until 8 p.m. in accordance with the new regulations. Restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries, and other businesses that offer food will be open until 10 p.m. at night.

The limitations have, however, been publicly challenged by local business associations. Because many residents are unable to leave work early enough to purchase, traders contend that an 8 p.m. curfew significantly reduces income.

The Pakistani government says the decision was taken as part of energy-saving and cost-cutting measures, in response to the increasing pressure on energy supplies due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The marriage hall, marquee, and other locations will also need to close until 10 p.m., according to the statement. However, these regulations do not apply to certain necessary services. These include pharmacies, medical facilities, gas stations, dairy stores, sports complexes, call centres, and IT firms that cater to international clients. Events held on private campuses will also be subject to these regulations.

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In other words, gatherings and festivities held in private locations won't be able to go over the allotted time. The Deputy Commissioner's declaration came after the Islamabad Capital Territory District Magistrate sent out a notification late at night regarding the revised office hours.

In March, these timetables were initially put into effect. Following the US strike on Iran at the time, fuel costs on the global market skyrocketed. The Pakistani government has adopted several actions to reduce expenses and conserve electricity in response to growing energy prices and supply constraints.

Among these was the choice to close stores and marketplaces early. At first, businesses and dealers backed the government's choice. However, businesses had called for a relaxation of these regulations before Eid, which was observed on May 27, so that businesses would not be impacted during the celebration.

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