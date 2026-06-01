Obsession Box Office India Collection: Horror Blockbuster Clocks Encouraging Weekend Numbers — Check Earnings

Hollywood horror-thriller Obsession, which hit theatres in India last week, has maintained a steady run over its opening weekend.

Obsession opened with a net collection of Rs 1.75 crore on Friday from 859 shows, recording an occupancy of 34%. The film witnessed strong growth on Day 2, earning Rs 2.75 crore from 1,151 shows with occupancy rising to 48%.

Sunday (Day 3) turned out to be its best-performing day so far, collecting Rs 3.25 crore from 1,369 shows while maintaining a 48% occupancy rate.

Occupancy Trends On Monday

Despite the drop in collections, Obsession continued to attract audiences in select markets. It collected Rs 0.61 crore net on Day 4 (Monday) from 868 shows across India so far.

The overall Day 4 occupancy stood at 23.11%. Morning shows recorded 15.78% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved significantly to 30.44%. Evening and night show data were not available at the time of reporting.

Region-wise Performance

Among major centres, Chennai emerged as the strongest-performing market with an impressive 53% overall occupancy from 47 shows. Afternoon occupancy in the city touched 62%.

Obsession recorded a 34.5% occupancy in Kochi from 15 shows and 30.5% occupancy in Hyderabad across 123 shows. Bengaluru registered 19% occupancy from 189 shows, while Kolkata posted 16.5% from 35 shows.

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Ahmedabad saw 15% occupancy across 37 shows, followed by Pune with 14% from 84 shows. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 13% occupancy from 294 shows, while Mumbai reported the lowest among major markets at 12.5% across 210 shows.

About The Film

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession stars Cooper Tomlinson, Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Megan Lawless.

The story follows a young man whose wish to win over his crush comes true after breaking a mysterious willow branch. However, what begins as a dream quickly turns into a nightmare as he discovers that every desire comes with a terrifying price.

With Rs 10.02-crore gross already in the bag within four days of release, the coming weekdays will determine how far the horror thriller can extend its run at the Indian box office.

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