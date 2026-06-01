Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Patriot To KD: The Devil — Here's What To Watch

The first week of June brings a fresh lineup of regional films to streaming platforms, with Prime Video, Netflix and ZEE5 adding a mix of family dramas, horror thrillers, action entertainers and coming-of-age stories.

From the Malayalam thriller Patriot to the Kannada action spectacle KD: The Devil, these theatrical releases are now gearing up for their OTT premieres, giving audiences plenty of new options to stream this week.

Carmeni Selvam (Prime Video)

Directed by Ram Chakri, this Tamil family drama stars Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. The film revolves around family relationships, personal struggles and emotional conflicts that test the bond between its central characters.

Streaming from June 3

Peter (Prime Video)

Starring Raajesh Dhruva, this suspense-filled horror thriller follows a troubled chende drummer who returns to his hometown in Coorg after years away. As painful memories resurface, he begins investigating a mysterious incident from his past, only to find himself surrounded by strange occurrences, dark secrets and unsettling truths.

Streaming from June 4

Patriot (ZEE5)

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the Malayalam action thriller follows a former defence expert and JAG officer who discovers that a powerful surveillance system is being misused by politicians and corporate figures to monitor ordinary citizens. As he attempts to expose the truth, he becomes the target of a dangerous manhunt.

Streaming from June 5

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29 (Netflix)

Directed by Rathna Kumar and backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Karthik Subbaraj, this coming-of-age drama stars Vidhu and Preethi Asrani.

The story centres on Sathya, a 29-year-old man struggling to find direction in life. Things begin to change when he meets Viji, whose influence helps him rediscover himself and view life from a new perspective. The film explores themes of identity, relationships and self-growth, and will stream in multiple languages, including Telugu.

Streaming from June 5

KD: The Devil (ZEE5)

Directed by Prem, this Kannada period action entertainer stars Dhruva Sarja alongside Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty. Set against a backdrop of crime and power struggles, the film follows the rise of a feared underworld figure whose journey is packed with action, drama and larger-than-life moments.

Streaming from June 5

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