Monsoon Delayed: IMD Projects Kerala Onset In 2-3 Days; Sees Pre-Season Rains In Maharashtra This Week

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a multi-hazard warning for several regions for thunderstorms, hailstorms and heavy rain in the next week as monsoon approaches Kerala.

IMD highlighted that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon set in over Kerala during the next two to three days.

The weather agency said the monsoon is expected to advance further into parts of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Bay of Bengal over the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Northeast India and South Peninsular India during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh between June 1 and June 7, Assam and Meghalaya from June 4-7, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 1, 6 and 7.

ALSO READ: States Must Remain Prepared To Deal With Possibility Of Low Rainfall: Agri Minister Chouhan

Very heavy rainfall is forecast over Kerala and Mahe between June 3 and June 7, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are likely to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Besides this, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha over the next several days will likely experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to witness scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming week, while light-to-moderate rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

In addition to this, the weather department has flagged a gradual rise of 4-6°C across many parts of Northwest India during the week.Temperatures in East India may increase by 2-3°C before stabilising.

On the other hand, Maharashtra is likely to see a 2-3°C decline in daytime temperatures through June 5 and Gujarat may witness a 2-4°C dip in temperatures between June 3 and June 7.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.