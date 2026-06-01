'Forget Generic Chatbots': Nithin Kamath All Praise For Tijori's AI 'Radar' For Stock Risks

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded across products and services, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath says the real value lies not in generic chatbots but in tools built to solve specific problems.

In a post on X, Kamath praised research platform Tijori for using AI to transform company disclosures, financial statements, regulatory filings and earnings call transcripts into actionable insights for investors.

"While everybody is busy stuffing an AI chatbot into every product, the folks at @Tijori1 are using AI to build high-quality market research tools," Kamath wrote.

The platform, branded as "Tijori Stack", offers a suite of products designed to help investors analyse listed companies more efficiently.

Among them is Concall Monitor, which generates earnings-call transcripts and AI-powered summaries within minutes of a management call. According to Kamath, the tool goes beyond summarisation by tracking management commentary over time and highlighting whether executives have delivered on past promises or changed their narratives.

"If a company promised something four quarters ago, the system can help track whether they followed through, changed the story, postponed the target, or pretended the earlier comment never happened," he said.

Another offering, Report on Demand, compiles information from financial statements, exchange filings, regulatory disclosures and conference calls to generate specialised reports. These include a Risk Probe Report highlighting potential red flags, a Management Credibility Report comparing management guidance with actual execution, and AI-assisted revenue and EBITDA forecasts.

Kamath said such reports can significantly reduce the time required for initial company research. "Instead of reading annual reports, concalls, exchange filings, presentations, and financials from scratch, you can use these reports to build a baseline view in minutes," he wrote.

However, it was Radar, a tool that monitors company-specific risks and metrics, that attracted Kamath's strongest endorsement. "Radar is probably my favourite idea in the stack," he said.

The feature allows investors to define a particular metric, trigger or risk factor and then continuously scans company disclosures and financial data for relevant developments. Alerts are generated whenever the specified metric appears.

Kamath noted that users are not limited to traditional financial indicators and can track factors such as client concentration, employee growth, promoter pledging, regulatory risks, margin pressures, working capital stress, receivables, inventory build-up or capex delays.

"Radar turns those questions into live monitors. I don't think there are many products in India, or even in the world, that do this well," he wrote.

Kamath also highlighted Atlas, an AI-powered research assistant that differs from conventional chatbots by relying exclusively on company disclosures, financials and regulatory filings rather than information scraped from the broader internet.

"When you use ChatGPT or Claude to ask questions about a listed company, the answer is based on info scraped from the public web," Kamath wrote, adding that Atlas is designed to minimise unreliable information by grounding responses in company-specific data.

"Instead of asking a generic chatbot, 'Tell me about this company,' and getting an unreliable answer scraped from the internet, you are asking a system that is constrained by the company's own disclosures and financial history. This ensures there are no hallucinations".

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