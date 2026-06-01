Croma's 'Everything Apple' Sale: iPhone 17 Available At Effective Price Of Rs 44,768; Adapter Free

If you're planning to upgrade electronics, then it may be the perfect time to purchase Apple products at a reasonable price.

Retail chain Croma has announced fresh deals on Apple products as part of the third phase of its ‘Everything Apple' campaign. The sale is currently live across Croma stores and online platforms and will continue until June 14, offering discounts on a range of Apple devices, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watch models.

While customers can avail discounts across Apple products, Croma is offering exciting deals on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17. Among the key highlights of the sale is the Apple iPhone 17 (256GB) and MacBook Air M5.

The smartphone, which carries an MRP of Rs 82,900, is available at an effective price of Rs 44,768 through a combination of exchange offers, bank discounts and Tata Neu rewards.

How to get the iPhone 17 at Rs 44,768?

Customers purchasing the iPhone 17 can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 and an additional discount coupon worth Rs 1,658, according to Croma. The retailer is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on eligible devices.

Buyers trading in an older smartphone can receive an exchange value of up to Rs 23,500, depending on the model and condition of the device. In addition, customers will earn Tata Neu Coins worth up to Rs 4,974.

When all applicable benefits are combined, the effective purchase price of the iPhone 17 comes down to Rs 44,768 during the sale period.

Free Apple adapter with iPhone 17 purchase

As part of the campaign, Croma is also offering a complimentary Apple original adapter worth Rs 2,190 with the purchase of the iPhone 17. The offer is valid until June 14 at participating stores and on eligible purchases.

MacBook Air M5 available at effective price of Rs 73,540

The sale also features attractive deals on Apple's latest MacBook Air M5. The 13-inch base variant, originally priced at Rs 1,19,900, can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 73,540.

However, the offer is applicable to eligible students and teachers. The deal also includes a combination of education pricing, instant bank cashback, exchange benefits and Tata Neu rewards. Croma is also offering complimentary accessories worth up to Rs 12,500 on select purchases, including AirPods, Apple adapters and Cytron Pencils.

Other Apple products also available at discounted prices

Apart from the latest iPhone and MacBook models, Croma is also offering discounts on older-generation Apple devices. The iPhone 15 (128GB) is available at an effective price of Rs 36,891, while the iPhone 16 (128GB) can be purchased for Rs 40,041 after applicable offers.

The retailer said discounts are also available across MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watch models. Final pricing may vary depending on exchange eligibility, stock availability, city and participation of individual stores.

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