IMAX Returns To Hyderabad Via Mahesh Babu Co-Owned AMB Cinemas Ahead Of Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'

After nearly 11 years, IMAX is finally making its way back to Hyderabad. According to a report by Variety, IMAX Corporation has partnered with Asian Cinemas to launch three new IMAX with Laser screens in India under the AMB Cinemas banner, with the first location planned in Hyderabad.

The new screen will be housed at AMB Classic, part of the AMB Cinemas chain co-owned by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

IMAX Return Timed With Rajamouli's Varanasi

The first IMAX with Laser auditorium is expected to open before the end of 2026. The timing is significant as the venue is being targeted to welcome audiences ahead of Varanasi, the much-anticipated S.S. Rajamouli directorial starring Mahesh Babu.

The film is being shot using IMAX-certified digital cameras, making it one of the studio's biggest upcoming releases for the premium format.

Two additional IMAX locations under the AMB brand are expected to open in 2028.

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Hyderabad Gets IMAX Back

Hyderabad lost its IMAX presence in 2015 when the iconic Prasads IMAX shut down. Since then, movie lovers in the city have repeatedly called for the return of the premium large-screen experience.

Speaking to Variety, IMAX Chief Commercial Officer Giovanni Dolci said Hyderabad was one of the key markets the company wanted to re-enter. He noted that while audience demand remained strong, many fans had to travel long distances to experience films in IMAX.

IMAX Bets Big On The Indian Market

India has emerged as one of IMAX's most important international markets. The company currently operates 34 commercial locations across the country, with more sites scheduled to open in the coming months.

According to IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond, 2025 marked the company's biggest year ever in India, generating $25.6 million at the box office. The strong momentum has continued into 2026, supported by both Hollywood and Indian-language releases.

Dolci also highlighted filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's importance to the brand, pointing out that RRR and Baahubali: The Conclusion remain the two highest-grossing Indian films in IMAX history worldwide.

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Star-Backed AMB To Get IMAX Upgrade

All three upcoming locations will feature IMAX with Laser technology, offering enhanced 4K projection, immersive sound and improved image quality.

AMB Classic is a joint venture involving Asian Cinemas and several prominent Telugu film personalities, including Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suresh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati.

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