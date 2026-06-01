Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan Starrer's Overseas Sales Surge; Tickets Go Live In Andhra Today

Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi is just days away from its theatrical release, and the buzz surrounding the movie continues to grow.

USA Advance Sales

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is already seeing a strong response in North America. According to updates shared by box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty, premiere advance sales in the United States have reached nearly $700,000.

As of June 1 morning, USA premiere bookings stood at around $692,000. Overall advance sales across North America have crossed $767,000, which is roughly Rs 7.3 crore. The numbers reflect strong interest from overseas audiences ahead of the film's June 4 release.

Huge Pre-Release Business

Trade reports by T2BLive suggest that Peddi has completed its worldwide theatrical business at around Rs 220 crore, making it one of the biggest pre-release deals in Telugu cinema.

The film has reportedly done business worth Rs 135 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including nearly Rs 48 crore from the Nizam region. Karnataka rights are said to be valued at Rs 17 crore, while other Indian markets have contributed more than Rs 32 crore, including about Rs 25 crore from the Hindi belt.

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Overseas rights have reportedly been sold for around Rs 34 crore, further highlighting the strong demand for the film before release.

With such a large investment from distributors, Peddi is expected to aim for around Rs 450 crore worldwide gross to recover costs and emerge as a successful theatrical venture. If it reaches that mark, it could become Ram Charan's biggest solo box office hit.

Advance Booking In India

Fans eager to watch Peddi can secure their tickets in Andhra Pradesh from today. Telangana is expected to follow later in the day, with the schedule for premiere shows yet to be officially confirmed.

About Peddi

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. Music is composed by A. R. Rahman.

With advance bookings opening and excitement building across markets, all eyes are now on whether Peddi can turn its strong pre-release buzz into a record-breaking box office run.

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