Mahrashtra Plans To Convert State Transport Bus Fleet To Electric By 2047

Maharashtra plans to convert the entire State Road Transport Corporation bus fleet to electric in phases by 2047, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday and directed officials to expedite the development of charging infrastructure to achieve the target.

Chairing a review meeting on the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's e-bus programme here, he said the MSRTC has set a target of converting 50% of its fleet to electric by 2029, 80% by 2035 and 100% by 2047 under the "Viksit Maharashtra" vision.

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According to an official statement issued after the meeting , the chief minister instructed officials to accelerate the establishment of charging stations required for large-scale deployment of e-buses across the state.

Fadnavis said routes proposed for e-bus operations should be analysed using artificial intelligence tools to improve planning and efficiency.

He suggested that newly supplied buses should be inspected within seven days of delivery and called for putting in place an ecosystem supporting e-bus operations.

The chief minister further asked officials to study routes currently served by private operators and prepare electric bus alternatives for such sectors.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik through video conferencing along with senior government and MSRTC officials.

Under Maharashtra's electric vehicle policy, incentives are being provided to promote the use of e-buses in public transport. The policy provides a subsidy of 10% of the bus cost, subject to a maximum of Rs 20 lakh per vehicle, for 1,500 electric buses.

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MSRTC is currently implementing a project to induct 5,150 electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. The initiative is expected to provide passengers with modern, comfortable and pollution-free transport facilities while supporting the state's clean mobility goals, the statement said.

Sarnaik told the legislative council in March this year that MSRTC currently has 22,000 buses in its fleet.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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